US Foods Holding Corp Profit Rises In Q4

(RTTNews) - US Foods Holding Corp (USFD) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $184 million, or $0.82 per share. This compares with $66 million, or $0.28 per share, last year.

Excluding items, US Foods Holding Corp reported adjusted earnings of $235 million or $1.04 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.3% to $9.800 billion from $9.491 billion last year.

US Foods Holding Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $184 Mln. vs. $66 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.82 vs. $0.28 last year. -Revenue: $9.800 Bln vs. $9.491 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.