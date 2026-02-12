Markets
USFD

US Foods Holding Corp Profit Rises In Q4

February 12, 2026 — 07:00 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - US Foods Holding Corp (USFD) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $184 million, or $0.82 per share. This compares with $66 million, or $0.28 per share, last year.

Excluding items, US Foods Holding Corp reported adjusted earnings of $235 million or $1.04 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.3% to $9.800 billion from $9.491 billion last year.

US Foods Holding Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $184 Mln. vs. $66 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.82 vs. $0.28 last year. -Revenue: $9.800 Bln vs. $9.491 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

USFD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.