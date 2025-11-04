U.S. Expands Tesla Probe Over Door Handles That May Trap Occupants

(RTTNews) - Tesla (TSLA) is under deeper investigation from U.S. auto safety regulators over flush-mounted door handles that may prevent occupants from escaping during power loss.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) ordered Tesla to hand over records as complaints continue to rise.

Owners have reported being unable to enter or exit their Model Y vehicles due to 12-volt battery failures and other malfunctions, with some incidents requiring emergency responders to break windows to free trapped passengers, including children.

The probe, initiated after reports of injuries and deaths linked to trapped occupants, focuses on 2021 Model Y vehicles and also covers Model 3 and Model Y units from 2017-2022, including their handles, latches, software, and battery systems.

NHTSA said it has logged at least 16 reports of inoperative handles tied to low battery voltage as of late October. Tesla has until December 10 to provide the requested documents or face potential fines of up to $27,874 per violation per day.

Tesla has acknowledged design concerns, with its chief designer stating improvements are planned. The issue has also prompted competitors like Rivian to reassess their own retractable handles, while Volkswagen says customers do not want such designs. China is meanwhile moving toward stricter safety standards requiring clearer, more accessible interior releases.

