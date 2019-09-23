US Equity ETFs Rake In Big Assets

Cinthia Murphy, Managing Editor, ETF.com

ETF asset flows are a good indicator of investor sentiment, and at ETF.com, we track where investors are putting money to work on a daily basis.

In the past week, data shows that investors were all about risk.

Despite the oil market jitters following news of fire in Saudi Arabia’s crude reserves, and in the face of another Federal Reserve rate cut, investors poured more than $23 billion into U.S.-listed ETFs, most of that money landing into U.S. equity funds.

ETF Weekly Flows By Asset Class

Some of the biggest net creations were seen in traditional, large vanilla ETFs that are very low cost, such as the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV), the Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO), the Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) and the trader-favorite SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY).

Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)

While U.S. fixed income as an asset class was a net loser of assets this past week, the iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) was found among the week’s biggest creations, showing that, even in fixed income, investors demonstrated appetite for risk.

Year to date, ETF net inflows are nearing the $200 billion mark, with U.S. equity ETFs and U.S. fixed income ETFs neck-and-neck, with about $92 billion in net creations each. Total U.S.-listed ETF assets sit now at $4.1 trillion.

More on ETF.com

Mutual Funds Vs. ETFs In Retirement

Equity ETFs: Exposure & Consistency

State Street Cuts ETF Fees, Adds To ‘Portfolio’

Live Chat: Choosing ETFs & RIA 'Prime' Fees

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.