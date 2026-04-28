U.S. Energy (USEG) Price Target Increased by 10.00% to 2.80

The average one-year price target for U.S. Energy (NasdaqCM:USEG) has been revised to $2.80 / share. This is an increase of 10.00% from the prior estimate of $2.55 dated April 12, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $3.68 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 164.62% from the latest reported closing price of $1.06 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 27 funds or institutions reporting positions in U.S. Energy. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 18.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to USEG is 0.00%, an increase of 214.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 21.63% to 1,463K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

UBS Group holds 183K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 99.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USEG by 95,064.04% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 161K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 177K shares , representing a decrease of 10.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USEG by 31.19% over the last quarter.

Thompson Davis holds 81K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Citadel Advisors holds 62K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares , representing an increase of 63.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USEG by 113.43% over the last quarter.

Bridgeway Capital Management holds 49K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

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