US Energy Corp. Q1 Loss Widens

(RTTNews) - US Energy Corp. (USEG) announced Loss for its first quarter that increased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled -$3.38 million, or -$0.14 per share. This compares with -$0.16 million, or -$0.04 per share, in last year's first quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 633.1% to $8.87 million from $1.21 million last year.

US Energy Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

