US Energy Corp. Q3 Loss Increases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - US Energy Corp. (USEG) reported Loss for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled -$3.34 million, or -$0.10 per share. This compares with -$2.25 million, or -$0.08 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.09 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 64.9% to $1.74 million from $4.96 million last year.

US Energy Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$3.34 Mln. vs. -$2.25 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.10 vs. -$0.08 last year. -Revenue: $1.74 Mln vs. $4.96 Mln last year.

