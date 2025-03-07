U.S. Employment Climbs Slightly Less Than Expected In February

(RTTNews) - Employment in the U.S. increased by slightly less than expected in the month of February, according to a closely watched report released by the Labor Department on Friday.

The report said non-farm payroll employment climbed by 151,000 jobs in February after rising by a downwardly revised 125,000 jobs in January.

Economists had expected employment to grow by 160,000 jobs compared to the addition of 143,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.

The Labor Department also said the unemployment crept up to 4.1 percent in February from 4.1 percent in January, while economists had expected the unemployment rate to remain unchanged.

