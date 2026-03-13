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U.S. Durable Goods Orders Unexpectedly Unchanged In January

March 13, 2026 — 08:45 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - The Commerce Department released a report on Friday showing new orders for U.S. manufactured durable goods unexpectedly came in flat in the month of January.

The report said durable goods orders were virtually unchanged in January after falling by a revised 0.9 percent in December.

Economists had expected durable goods orders to rise by 0.5 percent compared to the 1.4 percent slump that had been reported for the previous month.

Excluding orders for transportation equipment, durable goods orders climbed by 0.4 percent in January after jumping by 1.3 percent in December. Ex-transportation orders were expected to increase by 0.5 percent.

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