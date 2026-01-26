Markets
USD

U.S. Durable Goods Orders Surge Much More Than Expected In November

January 26, 2026 — 08:37 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - A report released by the Commerce Department on Monday showed new orders for U.S. manufactured durable goods surged by much more than expected in the month of November.

The Commerce Department said durable goods orders shot up by 5.3 percent in November after tumbling by 2.1 percent in October. Economists had expected durable goods orders to jump by 3.0 percent.

The bigger than expected increase by durable goods orders largely reflected a spike by orders for transportation equipment, which skyrocketed by 14.7 percent in November after plunging by 6.3 percent in October.

Excluding the surge in orders for transportation equipment, durable goods orders climbed by 0.5 percent in November after inching up by 0.1 percent in October. Ex-transportation orders were expected to rise by 0.3 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

USD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.