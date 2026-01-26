U.S. Durable Goods Orders Surge 5.3% In November, Much More Than Expected

(RTTNews) - A report released by the Commerce Department on Monday showed new orders for U.S. manufactured durable goods surged by much more than expected in the month of November.

The Commerce Department said durable goods orders shot up by 5.3 percent in November after tumbling by 2.1 percent in October. Economists had expected durable goods orders to jump by 3.0 percent.

"Firming domestic and foreign demand, investment incentives from last year's OBBBA, deregulation, loose financial conditions and continued AI investment will lift orders and shipments," said Nationwide Financial Market Economist Oren Klachkin.

He added, "While uncertainty has stayed high in early 2026, we expect a moderation this year to support capital spending as well."

The bigger than expected increase by durable goods orders largely reflected a spike in orders for transportation equipment, which soared by 14.7 percent in November after plunging by 6.3 percent in October.

Orders for non-defense aircraft and parts led the way higher, skyrocketing by 97.6 percent in November after plummeting by 17.8 percent in October.

Excluding the surge in orders for transportation equipment, durable goods orders climbed by 0.5 percent in November after inching up by 0.1 percent in October. Ex-transportation orders were expected to rise by 0.3 percent.

The report showed notable increases in orders for electrical equipment, appliances and components and fabricated metal products.

The Commerce Department also said orders for non-defense capital goods excluding aircraft, a key indicator of business spending, increased by 0.7 percent in November after rising by 0.3 percent in October.

Shipments in the same category, which is the source data for equipment investment in GDP, rose by 0.4 percent in November after climbing by 0.8 percent in October.

