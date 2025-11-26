U.S. Durable Goods Orders Climb More Than Expected In September

(RTTNews) - New orders for U.S. manufactured durable goods increased by more than expected in the month of September, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Wednesday.

The Commerce Department said durable goods orders climbed by 0.5 percent in September after spiking by an upwardly revised 3.0 percent in August.

Economists had expected durable goods orders to rise by 0.3 percent compared to the 2.9 percent surge that had been reported for the previous month.

Excluding orders for transportation equipment, durable goods orders increased by 0.6 percent in September after climbing by 0.5 percent in August. Ex-transportation orders were expected to inch up by 0.2 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.