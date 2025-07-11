Markets

U.S. DOJ Ends Antitrust Probe To Clear Way For T-Mobile And US Cellular Deal

July 11, 2025 — 10:03 am EDT

(RTTNews) - United States Cellular Corp. (USM) and Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) report Friday that the US Department of Justice Antitrust Division announced yesterday that it has closed its investigation into the proposed transaction with T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS).

The transaction remains subject to approval by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), and the companies continue to work with the FCC as they complete their independent assessment.

