U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Pull Back More Than Expected

(RTTNews) - A report released by the Energy Information Administration on Wednesday showed crude oil inventories in the U.S. pulled back by more than expected in the week ended November 14th.

The EIA said crude oil inventories slid by 3.4 million barrels last week after surging by 6.4 million barrels in the previous week. Economists had expected crude oil inventories to decrease by 1.9 million barrels.

At 424.2 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 5 percent below the five-year average for this time of year, the EIA said.

Meanwhile, the report said gasoline inventories increased by 2.3 million barrels last week but remain about 3 percent below the five-year average for this time of year.

Distillate fuel inventories, which include heating oil and diesel, also crept up by 0.2 million barrels last week but remain about 7 percent below the five-year average for this time of year, the EIA said.

