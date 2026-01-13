Markets
US Court Allows Revolution Wind Project To Resume Construction

January 13, 2026 — 10:07 am EST

(RTTNews) - A U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, has granted a preliminary injunction allowing the Revolution Wind Project, a joint venture formed by Global Infrastructure Partners' Skyborn Renewables and Ørsted A/S (ORSTED.CO), to restart construction activities that were halted by a December 22, 2025, suspension order from the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management.

The ruling enables immediate resumption of impacted work while legal challenges to BOEM's August and December 2025 orders continue.

Revolution Wind said construction will restart as soon as possible, with safety as the top priority, to support delivery of affordable and reliable power to the Northeast.

ORSTED.CO is currently trading at DKK 133.80, up DKK 6.15 or 4.82 percent on the Nasdaq Copenhagen.

