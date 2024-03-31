US Corn Exports Surge Despite Competition

To receive free updates on the ag market, subscribe to the newsletter Agricultural Commodities Focus.

The Grain Transportation Report released by the USDA on Thursday indicates positive trends for US corn exports. Despite China reducing its purchases, a record-breaking US corn harvest and competitive prices have fueled a 19% increase in total commitments compared to last year.

Brazil's Influence

Brazil's massive 2023 corn crop heavily influenced trade patterns. China significantly increased imports of Brazilian corn, pushing other traditional Brazilian customers towards US suppliers. Mexico, Japan, and Colombia saw substantial increases in their US corn purchases. According to the latest USDA data, Mexico, Japan, and Colombia accounted for 45 percent, 17 percent, and 14 percent, respectively, of accumulated U.S. corn exports

Mexico Drives Demand

Mexico has become a major driver of US corn exports, with commitments up 33% compared to last year. With a significant portion of this corn arriving by rail, the report projects increased rail transportation demand for the remainder of the marketing year.

Corn Outlook

The USDA projects that an additional 29.2 million metric tons of corn still need to be shipped. This figure represents a 24% increase from last year and indicates the potential for sustained demand for barge and ocean shipping along with rail transportation.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.