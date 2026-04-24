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U.S. Consumer Sentiment Index Upwardly Revised But Remains At Record Low In April

April 24, 2026 — 10:48 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Revised data released by the University of Michigan on Friday showed consumer sentiment in the U.S. deteriorated by less than previously estimated in April but still hit a record low.

The University of Michigan said its consumer sentiment index for April was upwardly revised to 49.8 from the preliminary reading of 47.6. Economists had expected the index to be unrevised.

Despite the upward revision, the consumer sentiment index is still down from 53.3 in March and at its lowest reading on records going back to 1952.

"After the two-week cease-fire was announced and gas prices softened a touch, sentiment recovered a modest portion of its early-month losses," said Surveys of Consumers Director Joanne Hsu.

"The Iran conflict appears to influence consumer views primarily through shocks to gasoline and potentially other prices," she added. "In contrast, military and diplomatic developments that do not lift supply constraints or lower energy prices are unlikely to buoy consumers."

The report also said the current economic conditions index fell to 52.5 in April from 55.8 in March, while the index of consumer expectations slid to 48.1 in April from 51.7 in March.

On the inflation front, the University of Michigan said year-ahead inflation expectations surged to 4.7 percent in April from 3.8 percent in March, reflecting the largest one-month increase since April 2025.

"The current reading exceeds those seen in 2024 and remains well above the 2.3-3.0% range seen in the two years pre-pandemic," Yun said.

Long-run inflation expectations also rose to 3.4 percent in April from 3.2 percent in March, reaching the highest reading since October 2025.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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