Markets
USD

U.S. Consumer Prices Increase In Line With Estimates In March

April 30, 2026 — 10:06 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Consumer prices in the U.S. increased in line with economist estimates in the month of March, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Thursday.

The Commerce Department said its personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index climbed by 0.7 percent in March after rising by 0.4 in February. Economists had expected prices to increase by 0.7 percent.

The report also said the annual rate of growth by the PCE price index accelerated to 3.5 percent in March from 2.8 percent in February. The faster pace of growth was also in line with estimates.

The monthly increase in consumer prices largely reflected a 1.4 percent jump in prices for goods, which came as prices for gasoline and other energy goods skyrocketed by 20.9 percent. Prices for services rose by 0.3 percent.

Excluding food and energy prices, the core PCE price index rose by 0.3 percent in March after climbing by 0.4 in February. Core prices were expected to rise by 0.3 percent.

The annual rate of growth by the core PCE price index ticked up to 3.2 percent in March from 3.0 percent in February. Economists had the pace of growth to accelerate to 3.2 percent.

The Federal Reserve's preferred readings on consumer price inflation were included in the Commerce Department's report on personal income and spending.

The report said personal income climbed by 0.6 percent in March after coming in unchanged in February. Economists had expected income to rise by 0.3 percent.

Meanwhile, personal spending jumped by 0.9 percent in March after increasing by 0.6 percent in February. The growth matched economist estimates.

With spending climbing by more than income, personal income as a percentage of disposable personal income fell to 3.6 percent in March from 3.9 percent in February.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

USD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.