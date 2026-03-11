Markets
U.S. Consumer Prices Increase In Line With Estimates In February

March 11, 2026 — 08:36 am EDT

(RTTNews) - A report released by the Labor Department on Wednesday showed consumer prices in the U.S. increased in line with economist estimates in the month of February.

The Labor Department said its consumer price index climbed by 0.3 percent in February after rising by 0.2 percent in January. The growth matched expectations.

Excluding food and energy prices, core consumer prices rose by 0.2 percent in February after increasing by 0.3 percent in January, which was also in line with estimates.

The report also said the annual rates of growth by both consumer prices and core consumer prices were unchanged from the previous month at 2.4 percent and 2.5 percent, respectively.

