U.S. Consumer Prices Increase Climb 0.4% In February, In Line With Estimates

(RTTNews) - A report released by the Commerce Department on Thursday showed consumer prices in the U.S. increased in line with economist estimates in the month of February.

The Commerce Department said its personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index climbed by 0.4 percent in February after rising by 0.3 percent in January. Economists had expected prices to increase by 0.4 percent.

The report also said the annual rate of growth by the PCE price index came in unchanged at 2.8 percent, which was also in line with estimates.

The monthly increase by the PCE price index came as prices for goods grew by 0.7 percent, while prices for services edged up by 0.2 percent.

Excluding food and energy prices, the core PCE price index still climbed by 0.4 percent in February, matching the increase seen in January as well as expectations.

The annual rate of growth by the core PCE price index slipped to 3.0 percent in February from 3.1 percent in January. The modest slowdown was in line with estimates.

"Consumer inflation was firming even prior to the outbreak of war in the Middle East, and it is primed to jump sharply higher in March," said Nationwide Chief Economist Kathy Bostjancic.

She added, "Even if a long-lasting deal to end the war is reached and the Strait of Hormuz is fully re-opened, it would take months for oil, gasoline, diesel and other commodity supplies to snap back to pre-war levels and thus for prices to settle back to pre-conflict levels.

The Federal Reserve's preferred readings on consumer price inflation were included in the Commerce Department's report on personal income and spending.

The report said personal income edged down by 0.1 percent in February after climbing by 0.4 percent in January. Economists had expected personal income to rise by 0.3 percent.

Disposable personal income, or personal income less personal current taxes, also slipped by 0.1 percent in February after jumping by 0.9 percent in January.

Meanwhile, the Commerce Department said personal spending increased by 0.5 percent in February after rising by 0.3 percent in January. The spending growth matched expectations.

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