US-China Trade Talks: Expectations, Outcomes, and Market Implications

The upcoming weekend talks between the Trump administration and Chinese officials in Switzerland represent a critical juncture in the escalating trade tensions between the world's two largest economies. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer will meet with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng to begin discussions on de-escalating the trade conflict that has caused significant economic disruption to both nations. This report analyzes the context of these negotiations, expectations for the talks, potential outcomes, and implications for global equity markets.

The current round of trade tensions escalated dramatically when President Trump imposed tariffs of up to 145% on Chinese imports last month, while simultaneously lowering tariffs on nearly all other trading partners. China responded with substantial retaliatory tariffs on American goods, setting off a cycle that has severely disrupted trade between the two economic giants. The economic impact has already been significant and measurable. The number of cargo ships traveling from China to the United States plummeted by 60% in April, according to logistics company Flexport, while JPMorgan projects Chinese imports to the US could decline by as much as 80% in the latter half of the year.

These trade disruptions have contributed to economic contraction in both countries. The US economy experienced its first decline in three years during the first quarter as businesses stockpiled in anticipation of Trump's "Liberation Day" tariffs. Simultaneously, China's manufacturing sector contracted at its fastest rate in 16 months in April, prompting expectations for additional government stimulus measures. This economic pain has likely contributed to both sides' willingness to engage in dialogue despite previous hardline positions.

Prior to agreeing to talks, China had maintained a firm stance against negotiating under pressure, stating it would not "bend the knee" to a "bully" and insisting that the removal of US tariffs was a prerequisite for discussions. The shift to engagement signals Beijing's recognition of the economic stakes, though it continues to caution against the US using negotiations as a "pretext for continued coercion and extortion".

Both sides have carefully managed expectations for the weekend talks, signaling that while engagement is positive, a comprehensive agreement remains distant. Treasury Secretary Bessent has explicitly stated that the meetings will focus on "de-escalation, not about the big trade deal," suggesting the primary goal is to establish a foundation for further negotiations rather than achieve an immediate comprehensive solution.

The Chinese position, as articulated through official channels, emphasizes that "China is receptive to discussions, but any dialogue must be founded on equality, respect, and mutual advantage". Beijing has framed its decision to engage as being made "after careful consideration of global expectations, China's interests, and the demands of American industries and consumers," positioning itself as the responsible actor in the global economic system.

Analysts' Perspectives on Meeting Objectives

Analysts generally concur that these initial talks represent the beginning of a potentially lengthy negotiation process rather than an opportunity for immediate resolution. Terry Haines from Pangaea Policy cautions that investors "should not confuse engagement with China with actual agreements," and emphasizes that this process "cannot be expedited, as China is not in a position to act swiftly".

Andrew Bishop from Signum Global Advisors suggests that "anticipation for immediate tariff relief (i.e., within weeks) relies on Presidents Trump and Xi agreeing to a mutual de-escalation prior to extended trade discussions". This perspective aligns with the general consensus that while the talks themselves are significant, substantial policy changes will likely require higher-level engagement and multiple rounds of negotiation.

Based on official statements and analyst expectations, several potential scenarios emerge from the weekend talks:

1. **Minimal De-escalation**: The most likely outcome involves symbolic concessions and agreement to continue discussions, potentially including a modest reduction in some tariffs. This would represent a first step toward normalizing trade relations without fundamentally altering the current situation.

2. **Framework Agreement**: A slightly more optimistic scenario would involve establishing a clear roadmap for future negotiations, including specific topics, timelines, and potential areas for early agreement. This could include a mutual pledge to gradually roll back recent tariff increases contingent on meeting certain benchmarks.

3. **Status Quo Maintenance**: If talks proceed without concrete agreements or commitments to further engagement, the current tariff regime would remain in place, potentially extending economic damage to both countries. President Trump's recent remarks that the US doesn't "need to sign agreements" and is content to "assign all countries a figure if the negotiations do not proceed favorably" suggests this remains a possibility.

4. **Deterioration**: Though less likely given both sides' willingness to meet, talks could break down if fundamental positions prove irreconcilable, potentially leading to further escalation of trade barriers.

Market Consensus on Likely Outcomes

The market appears to be pricing in at least a modest de-escalation, though with significant skepticism about a comprehensive near-term resolution. Morgan Stanley analysts argue the US and China will need to reach a trade deal "in the next couple of weeks" for stocks to maintain their momentum and retake their all-time highs. However, Deutsche Bank analysts note that despite suspicion about "how quickly various assets have rebounded" from April's sell-off, there are "several examples from recent history where unloved rallies carried on for some time".

Market sentiment seems to recognize that trade tensions will likely persist even with successful initial talks, but investors are increasingly optimistic that the most disruptive aspects may be moderated. As Bessent indicated, "Everything is on the table" regarding potential tariff reductions, though the ultimate decisions remain with President Trump.

China's Strategic Positioning Before Negotiations

China has made significant economic policy adjustments ahead of the talks, seemingly designed to strengthen its negotiating position and buffer its economy against continued trade pressures. On Wednesday, Chinese officials announced a comprehensive package of supportive measures including interest rate cuts, reserve ratio reductions for banks to release liquidity into markets, and increased support for consumers and businesses affected by US tariffs.

The People's Bank of China will cut the reserve requirement ratio by 0.5 percentage points, allowing an extra 1 trillion yuan (US$138 billion) to flow into capital markets. Additionally, China's seven-day reverse repo rate will be lowered by 0.1 percentage points to 1.4%, while housing accumulation fund loans and relending facilities rates will be reduced by 0.25 percentage points.

These measures "slightly exceeded" market expectations according to analysts, providing a timely boost to confidence as Beijing prepares for negotiations. This proactive approach suggests China recognizes the economic stakes of continued trade conflict while also signaling to domestic audiences that the government is taking steps to protect the economy regardless of the talks' outcome.

China's communication strategy has evolved subtly in recent weeks. After initially dismissing claims of active negotiations, China slightly altered its tone last week, stating it was evaluating proposals from the United States to initiate trade discussions. The current messaging emphasizes China's willingness to engage constructively while maintaining firm principles, a balanced approach that preserves flexibility while avoiding the appearance of capitulation.

By agreeing to engage with the Trump administration, China aims to position itself as "the more responsible party amid an intense rivalry between superpowers that has unsettled the global financial landscape and triggered recession anxieties". This framing serves both international and domestic audiences by presenting China as a stabilizing force in global affairs.

Implications for US and Global Equity Markets

News of the planned talks has already had a positive impact on global markets. Wall Street responded positively, with Dow futures climbing over 200 points (0.6%), S&P 500 futures advancing 0.7%, and Nasdaq futures increasing by 0.8% following the announcement. The S&P 500 recently achieved its longest winning streak since 2004, erasing all post-'Liberation Day' losses as strong earnings reports and hints of US-China talks revived risk appetite.

Markets across the Asia-Pacific region also generally experienced gains following news of the upcoming talks. Japan's Nikkei 225 index rose by 0.22%, while South Korea's Kospi climbed 0.32%, and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index gained 0.17%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng futures traded above their previous closing value, indicating positive sentiment in the Chinese market.

The market implications of various meeting outcomes can be categorized into several scenarios:

1. **Positive Scenario - Meaningful De-escalation**: If the talks produce a clear framework for reducing tariffs and resolving trade disputes, markets would likely respond with a strong rally. The S&P 500 companies derive an estimated 7% of their annual revenue ($1.2 trillion) from China, according to Torsten Slok, chief economist at Apollo Global Management. Preserving this revenue stream would alleviate a significant overhang on corporate earnings.

2. **Neutral Scenario - Continued Engagement Without Immediate Action**: If the talks result in commitments to further negotiations without concrete policy changes, markets may experience modest gains as the prospect of eventual resolution remains alive, but uncertainty would continue to limit upside potential.

3. **Negative Scenario - Breakdown in Talks**: A failure to make progress or deterioration in relations would likely trigger a significant market correction, particularly impacting companies with substantial exposure to China. The previous market sell-off in April following the implementation of tariffs illustrates investors' sensitivity to trade tensions.

Contrarian Perspectives

Not all market observers share the optimistic outlook. Billionaire fund manager Tudor Jones told CNBC that the stock market might reach new annual lows even if President Trump reduces the current tariff rates on China. He cited Trump's firm commitment to tariffs and the Federal Reserve's reluctance to lower interest rates as creating an unfavorable environment for stocks, predicting "We're likely to see new lows, even if Trump reduces tariffs to 50%".

This perspective serves as an important counterbalance to prevailing market optimism, suggesting that even a relatively successful negotiation may not address all the headwinds facing equity markets. The lowest closing figure for the S&P 500 this year was recorded on April 8, creating a potential benchmark for assessing how markets might react to disappointing talks.

The economic consequences of the trade conflict have become increasingly apparent. As Ryan Petersen, a port CEO, told CNN: "A 60% drop in containers means 60% less merchandise arriving. It's only a matter of time before they exhaust existing inventory, leading to shortages. That's when price increases will occur". These supply chain disruptions threaten to exacerbate inflation at a time when the Federal Reserve remains cautious about cutting interest rates.

The stakes for both economies are substantial. For the United States, continued trade disruption risks exacerbating the economic contraction observed in the first quarter. For China, already struggling with a property sector crisis and slowing growth, trade tensions compound existing challenges and necessitate greater government intervention to maintain economic stability.

While the immediate focus is on tariffs and trade, the talks have broader geopolitical implications. Treasury Secretary Bessent emphasized that the US doesn't "want to decouple" from China but rather seeks "fair trade". This suggests that despite tensions, there remains recognition on both sides that complete economic separation would be mutually harmful.

The outcome of these talks will influence not only bilateral relations but also global economic governance and supply chain configurations. A constructive dialogue could help prevent further fragmentation of the global economic system, while continued conflict would accelerate existing trends toward regionalization and reduced interdependence.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

