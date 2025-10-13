U.S. Bancorp (USB) Q3 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Analysts on Wall Street project that U.S. Bancorp (USB) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.11 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 7.8% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $7.16 billion, increasing 4.7% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific U.S. Bancorp metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Efficiency Ratio' to reach 58.4%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 60.2% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Average Balances - Total earning assets' reaching $616.59 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $607.18 billion in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Book value per common share' will reach $35.85 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $33.34 in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total nonperforming loans' of $1.70 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1.81 billion.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total nonperforming assets' at $1.74 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1.85 billion in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Leverage ratio' will likely reach 8.6%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 8.3% in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Tier 1 Capital Ratio' should arrive at 12.5%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 12.2%.

Analysts expect 'Total Noninterest Income' to come in at $2.98 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $2.70 billion.

Analysts predict that the 'Net interest income (taxable-equivalent basis)' will reach $4.17 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $4.17 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Mortgage banking revenue' will reach $167.05 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $155.00 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Other- noninterest income' stands at $177.74 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $143.00 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Capital markets revenue' should come in at $396.66 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $397.00 million.

Over the past month, U.S. Bancorp shares have recorded returns of -7.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), USB will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

U.S. Bancorp (USB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.