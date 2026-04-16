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U.S. Bancorp Q1 Earnings Up

April 16, 2026 — 07:27 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - U.S. Bancorp (USB), on Thursday reported higher net income in the first quarter of 2026 compared with the previous year.

For the first quarter, net income attributable to the company increased to $1.95 billion from $1.71 billion in the previous year.

Earnings per share were $1.18 versus $1.03 last year.

Interest income increased to $7.84 billion from $7.52 billion in the previous year.

Non-interest income jumped to $3 billion from $2.84 billion in the previous year.

Loans increased to $393.56 billion from $379.03 billion last year.

Deposits surged to $515.12 billion from $506.53 billion in the previous year.

In the pre-market trading, U.S. Bancorp is 0.92% higher at $56.90 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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