Is U.S. Bancorp Poised to Sustain Its Capital Return Strategy?

U.S. Bancorp USB continues to return capital to its shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. The company has maintained a balanced approach to capital deployment while preserving a stable balance sheet and consistent earnings profile.

In September 2025, USB increased its quarterly dividend by 4% to 52 cents per share. Over the past five years, the company has raised its dividend five times, reflecting a five-year annualized dividend growth rate of 3.67%, while maintaining a payout ratio of 45%. It currently offers a dividend yield of 4.09%, which is higher than the industry average of 3.30%.

Dividend Yield



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This indicates that the company has prioritized a steady and sustainable dividend policy rather than pursuing aggressive hikes, which strengthens its long-term financial position and supports investor confidence.

Apart from dividends, U.S. Bancorp has been actively executing share repurchases. On Sept. 12, 2024, the board authorized a program to repurchase up to $5 billion of its common stock. As of Dec. 31, 2025, $4.4 billion remained available under the authorization, indicating significant capacity for future buybacks.

These capital return initiatives are supported by the company’s decent liquidity position. As of Dec. 31, 2025, U.S. Bancorp reported $46.9 billion in cash and due from banks, while short-term borrowings were $17.2 billion and long-term debt stood at $60.7 billion. The company also maintains investment-grade credit ratings of A, A+ and A3 from Standard & Poor’s, Fitch and Moody’s, respectively. This strong credit profile ensures favorable access to funding and reduces the risk of refinancing pressures, even during economic downturns.

Together, U.S. Bancorp’s consistent dividend growth, ongoing share repurchases and stable liquidity base reflect a disciplined capital return strategy. Supported by steady earnings and a solid balance sheet, the company appears well-positioned to sustain capital returns and support shareholder value going forward.

Capital Distribution Plan of USB’s Peers

Similar to U.S. Bancorp, its peers, Fifth Third FITB and M&T Bank MTB, continue to maintain active capital distribution strategies, supported by stable earnings strength and solid capital positions.

Fifth Third has been consistently returning capital to its shareholders through dividends and buybacks. In September 2025, the company increased its quarterly dividend by 8.1% to 40 cents per share. It also authorized a new share repurchase program of up to 100 million shares in June 2025, under which 11.8 million shares remained available. As of Dec. 31, 2025, Fifth Third held $22.4 billion in cash and short-term investments against $14.5 billion in total debt. Although share repurchase activity is currently paused due to the Comerica acquisition, its strong capital ratios and liquidity support a solid capital return framework, with buybacks expected to resume in 2026.

Likewise, M&T Bank maintains a disciplined capital return strategy backed by a strong balance sheet. In August 2025, it increased its quarterly dividend by 11.1% to $1.50 per share and authorized a new share repurchase program in January 2025, underscoring its focus on shareholder returns. Past acquisitions of M&T Bank, including People’s United (2022) and Hudson City Bancorp (2015), expanded its scale and footprint, while steady earnings and a strong capital base continue to support long-term capital returns.

USB’s Price Performance & Zacks Rank

USB shares have gained 6.2% in the past six months compared with the industry’s growth of 4.3%.

Price Performance



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At present, USB carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.