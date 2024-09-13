U.S. Bancorp Announces New Buyback Plan, Gives Medium-Term Outlook

At a recent investor day, U.S. Bancorp USB rewards its shareholders with a new share repurchase plan of up to $5 billion of the company's outstanding common stock starting on Sept. 13, 2024. The company plans to begin repurchasing shares by early 2025.

The prior program, which was approved in December 2020, has been replaced by this new share repurchase plan. The firm will utilize the share repurchase program at its discretion as it continues to evaluate the economic climate, develop capital and comply with regulatory requirements.

The company also stated that the shares may be repurchased on the open market or through privately negotiated agreements. The corporation will change its capital distributions as needed. Any further capital disbursements, including dividends, must be approved by the company's board of directors.

U.S. Bancorp’s focus on maintaining a strong capital position will support its capital distribution activities. As of June 30, 2024, the company’s capital ratios remain at a decent level, with a Common Equity Tier 1 ratio and a total risk-based capital ratio of 10.3% and 14%, respectively.

Aside from the share repurchase plan, USB also declared a regular quarterly dividend of 50 cents per common share, marking an increase of 2% from the prior quarter’s figure. The dividend will be paid out on Oct. 15, 2024, to stockholders of record at the close of business on Sept. 30, 2024. This increase raises the annual dividend to $2.00 per common share.

The company increased its dividend five times in the past five years. Currently, its payout ratio is 50% of earnings.

Earnings Distribution Targets

Image Source: U.S. Bancorp (Investor-Day Presentation)

These recent developments highlight U.S. Bancorp's strategic plans for growth and stable financial position.

USB’s Medium-Term Outlook (2026 & 2027)

U.S. Bancorp expects its return on assets (ROA) to be 1.15-1.35%.

Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (ROTCE) is projected in the high teens.

Fee income growth is anticipated to be in the mid-single digits.

Efficiency ratio is projected to be in the mid-to-high 50s range.



USB's 3Q & 2024 Outlook Reiterated

Third-Quarter 2024

Management expects net interest income (NII) to be relatively stable compared with $4.05 billion in second-quarter 2024.

Full Year 2024

Management expects NII to be in the range of $16.1-$16.4 billion.

Total adjusted non-interest income is projected to grow by mid-single digit compared with $10.8 billion in 2023.

Total adjusted non-interest expenses are expected to be $16.8 billion or lower.



USB’s Financials Demonstrates Continued Growth

Organic growth and diverse revenue sources are key strengths of U.S. Bancorp. The company’s revenues witnessed a rising trend in the past few years, backed by growth in fee income and NII.

Net Revenues

Image Source: U.S. Bancorp (Investor-Day Presentation)

The company has experienced strong growth in total loans and deposits over the past few years as it continued to expand and deepen relationships with current customers as well as acquire new customers and market share.

Average Deposits

Image Source: U.S. Bancorp (Investor-Day Presentation)

Average Loans

Image Source: U.S. Bancorp (Investor-Day Presentation)



U.S. Bancorp’s Inorganic Growth

Banking on a strong financial position, the company made several strategic acquisitions and partnerships.

In 2022, U.S. Bancorp completed the acquisition of MUFG Union Bank’s core regional banking franchise, expanding its branch network and enjoying greater access to digital banking tools. In 2023, cost synergies of $900 million were realized from this merger. In 2021, U.S. Bank completed the buyout of PFM Asset Management, amplifying its presence in the institutional asset management space nationwide.

Last month, U.S. Bancorp’s lead banking division, U.S. Bank, expanded its focus on the healthcare industry with the acquisition of Salucro Healthcare Solutions LLC. The recent acquisition of Salucro extends the U.S. Bank's more than a century of service to healthcare-focused clientele. The firm also entered into a strategic partnership with Edward Jones. The collaboration is intended to offer comprehensive banking and credit card solutions to Edward Jones clients.

These acquisitions, combined with the ongoing investments in innovative products will support the company’s fee-based businesses.



Final Words on U.S. Bancorp

The recent developments highlight U.S. Bancorp's strategic plans for growth and stable financial position. Its robust balance sheet and strong capital position are likely to bolster its financials further.

The company’s announcement of a new share repurchase plan and a dividend increase is a reflection of its consistent shareholder return strategy. This is likely to bolster investors’ confidence in the stock.

Shares of USB have gained 14.3% in the past three months compared with the industry’s growth of 4.8%.

3-Months Price Performance

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

USB currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here.



