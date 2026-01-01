Markets
LMT

U.S. Air Force Awards Lockheed Martin $328.5 Mln Contract For Taiwan Sensor Systems

January 01, 2026 — 06:18 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Lockheed Martin Corp., based in Orlando, Florida, has been awarded an undefinitized letter contract with a ceiling value of $328,500,000 for Department of Defense and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) programs. The contract covers Sniper, Infrared Search and Track, and Low Altitude Navigation and Targeting Infrared for Night hardware production for fixed-wing aircraft.

Under the agreement, Lockheed Martin will procure and deliver fifty-five Infrared Search and Track Legion Enhanced Sensor pods, processors, pod containers, and processor containers to address the urgent operational needs of the Taiwan Air Force. Work will be carried out in Orlando, Florida, with an expected completion date of June 30, 2031. This sole source acquisition involves FMS to Taiwan, with $157.30 million in FMS funds obligated at the time of award. The contracting activity is managed by the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Electronic Systems Contracting Branch, Warner Robins, Georgia.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

LMT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.