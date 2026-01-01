U.S. Air Force Awards Lockheed Martin $328.5 Mln Contract For Taiwan Sensor Systems

(RTTNews) - Lockheed Martin Corp., based in Orlando, Florida, has been awarded an undefinitized letter contract with a ceiling value of $328,500,000 for Department of Defense and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) programs. The contract covers Sniper, Infrared Search and Track, and Low Altitude Navigation and Targeting Infrared for Night hardware production for fixed-wing aircraft.

Under the agreement, Lockheed Martin will procure and deliver fifty-five Infrared Search and Track Legion Enhanced Sensor pods, processors, pod containers, and processor containers to address the urgent operational needs of the Taiwan Air Force. Work will be carried out in Orlando, Florida, with an expected completion date of June 30, 2031. This sole source acquisition involves FMS to Taiwan, with $157.30 million in FMS funds obligated at the time of award. The contracting activity is managed by the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Electronic Systems Contracting Branch, Warner Robins, Georgia.

