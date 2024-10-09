News & Insights

UroGen Pharma Appoints Chris Degnan To Succeed Don Kim As CFO

October 09, 2024 — 08:22 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Biotech company UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN) announced that Chris Degnan has been appointed Chief Financial Officer. Degnan succeeds Don Kim, who is leaving UroGen to pursue other opportunities.

Degnan joins UroGen with extensive experience as a publicly traded biotech CFO, most recently at Galera Therapeutics and Verrica Pharmaceuticals. Degnan has broad expertise in financial strategy, investor relations, SEC reporting, accounting and compliance.

Earlier in his career, Degnan held senior positions at Endo International plc. Before joining Endo, Degnan spent more than 10 years at biopharmaceutical company AstraZeneca plc.

In connection with his appointment as CFO, Degnan received an inducement grant of restricted stock units covering 13,450 ordinary shares of UroGen and an inducement grant of a stock option to purchase up to 74,142 ordinary shares of UroGen. The exercise price of the Inducement Option is $13.11.

