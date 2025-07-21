BioTech
URGN

UroGen Pharma Announces Data Of Phase 2b Of Bladder Cancer Study

July 21, 2025 — 09:42 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN), Monday announced results of a five-year long-term extension study of the Phase 2b OPTIMA II trial, evaluating ZUSDURI for intravesical solution in patients with low-grade intermediate-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

Of the total 41 patients who achieved complete response at three months post-treatment with ZUSDURI, 25 remained in CR at 12 months and 17 entered the long-term follow-up study. Among those 17, the median duration of response was 3.5 years by Kaplan-Meier estimate.

Notably, these results build upon previously published 12-month DOR data, showing ZUSDURI's potential to deliver meaningful, lasting event-free periods.

Chief Medical Officer Mark Schoenberg commented, "For recurrent patients facing repeated surgeries, it offers a non-surgical approach that can empower patients and providers to choose a path that best fits individual needs and preferences."

In the pre-market hours, URGN is trading at $15.50, up 1.51 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

URGN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.