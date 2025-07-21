UroGen Pharma Announces Data Of Phase 2b Of Bladder Cancer Study

(RTTNews) - UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN), Monday announced results of a five-year long-term extension study of the Phase 2b OPTIMA II trial, evaluating ZUSDURI for intravesical solution in patients with low-grade intermediate-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

Of the total 41 patients who achieved complete response at three months post-treatment with ZUSDURI, 25 remained in CR at 12 months and 17 entered the long-term follow-up study. Among those 17, the median duration of response was 3.5 years by Kaplan-Meier estimate.

Notably, these results build upon previously published 12-month DOR data, showing ZUSDURI's potential to deliver meaningful, lasting event-free periods.

Chief Medical Officer Mark Schoenberg commented, "For recurrent patients facing repeated surgeries, it offers a non-surgical approach that can empower patients and providers to choose a path that best fits individual needs and preferences."

