URI Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $357.08, changing hands as high as $363.06 per share. United Rentals Inc shares are currently trading up about 6.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of URI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, URI's low point in its 52 week range is $230.54 per share, with $481.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $361.33. The URI DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
