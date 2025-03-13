Urgently Announces 1-for-12 Reverse Stock Split

(RTTNews) - Urgent.ly Inc. (ULY) will implement a 1-for-12 reverse stock split, effective at the close of trading on March 17, 2025, to comply with Nasdaq's minimum $1.00 bid price requirement.

The company's stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on March 18, 2025, under the existing ticker symbol "ULY."

Approved by stockholders on March 12, 2025, the reverse split will reduce issued and outstanding common shares from 1 billion to 500 million, while preferred shares remain at 100 million.

ULY is currently trading at $0.3301 or 35.2237% lower on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

