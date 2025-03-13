News & Insights

Markets
ULY

Urgently Announces 1-for-12 Reverse Stock Split

March 13, 2025 — 04:12 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Urgent.ly Inc. (ULY) will implement a 1-for-12 reverse stock split, effective at the close of trading on March 17, 2025, to comply with Nasdaq's minimum $1.00 bid price requirement.

The company's stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on March 18, 2025, under the existing ticker symbol "ULY."

Approved by stockholders on March 12, 2025, the reverse split will reduce issued and outstanding common shares from 1 billion to 500 million, while preferred shares remain at 100 million.

ULY is currently trading at $0.3301 or 35.2237% lower on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ULY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.