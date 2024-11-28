Urbanise.com Reports Successful AGM Outcomes

Urbanise.com Ltd. (AU:UBN) has released an update.
Urbanise.com Limited (ASX:UBN) announced the successful outcomes of its 2024 Annual General Meeting, with key resolutions passed, including the re-election of directors and the approval of an employee incentive plan. The meeting saw overwhelming support for most resolutions, reflecting strong investor confidence in the company’s strategic direction. However, a proposal for a 10% placement facility was not carried.
