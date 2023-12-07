News & Insights

Urban One Q2 Profit Climbs, Adj. EBITDA Down

(RTTNews) - Media company Urban One, Inc. (UONE) reported Thursday that its second-quarter net income attributable to stockholders surged to $70.37 million from last year's $16.29 million.

Earnings per share were $1.39, up from last year's $0.30.

Adjusted EBITDA, meanwhile, dropped to $37.50 million from $47.51 million a year ago.

Revenue for the quarter was $129.65 million, higher than prior year's $118.66 million.

