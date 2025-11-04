URBAN ONE, INC. Q3 Loss Narrows

(RTTNews) - URBAN ONE, INC. (UONE/UONEK) reported Loss for third quarter of -$2.83 million

The company's earnings totaled -$2.83 million, or -$0.06 per share. This compares with -$31.80 million, or -$0.68 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 16.0% to $92.68 million from $110.39 million last year.

URBAN ONE, INC. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$2.83 Mln. vs. -$31.80 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.06 vs. -$0.68 last year. -Revenue: $92.68 Mln vs. $110.39 Mln last year.

