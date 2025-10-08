Urban Edge Properties Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for UE

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Urban Edge Properties (Symbol: UE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $19.51, changing hands as low as $19.43 per share. Urban Edge Properties shares are currently trading down about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UE's low point in its 52 week range is $15.66 per share, with $23.85 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.53.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.