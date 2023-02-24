Uranium (URA) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of the Uranium ETF (Symbol: URA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $20.83, changing hands as low as $20.72 per share. Uranium shares are currently trading off about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of URA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, URA's low point in its 52 week range is $17.65 per share, with $28.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.77.

