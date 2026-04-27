Uranium Royalty (UROY) Price Target Increased by 27.94% to 5.46

The average one-year price target for Uranium Royalty (NasdaqCM:UROY) has been revised to $5.46 / share. This is an increase of 27.94% from the prior estimate of $4.26 dated April 14, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $4.59 to a high of $6.49 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 43.95% from the latest reported closing price of $3.79 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 104 funds or institutions reporting positions in Uranium Royalty. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 19.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UROY is 0.11%, an increase of 12.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.54% to 37,129K shares. The put/call ratio of UROY is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 7,918K shares representing 5.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,052K shares , representing an increase of 10.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UROY by 48.25% over the last quarter.

CenterBook Partners holds 4,447K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CWA Asset Management Group holds 4,033K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company.

Alps Advisors holds 3,893K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,148K shares , representing an increase of 19.14%.

Accordant Advisory Group holds 2,470K shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,451K shares , representing an increase of 0.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UROY by 15.82% over the last quarter.

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