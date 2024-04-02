Uranium is the Future: Here's Why Bulls are in Control

Big Bases Can Breed Big Profits

The old Wall Street adage “the longer the base, the higher in space” in technical analysis refers to the idea that the longer a price consolidates or trades within a range (forming a base), the more significant the subsequent breakout tends to be. In other words, extended periods of sideways movement often precede powerful upward movements in prices. Breakouts to fresh highs indicate that the price has surpassed previous resistance levels, and no significant overhead resistance remains. This suggests that bulls are in control, and the price will continue to rise without encountering considerable selling pressure from previous price levels, potentially allowing for sustained upward momentum.

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF ( URNM ) recently broke out of a long base structure dating back to late 2021. Meanwhile, individual uranium names like Cameco ( CCJ ) have ridden their 10-week moving average for months. What’s behind the strength?



Image Source: TradingView

Global Governments Fight Climate Change

If you want to be a profitable investor, leaving your political beliefs at the door is critical. Wherever you may stand on the political spectrum and the highly disputed climate change argument, it’s essential to understand what world governments are doing. Nearly 200 parties have signed the Paris Climate Accord, an international agreement aimed at limiting global warming through voluntary commitments by countries to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Energy Consumption is Expected to Rise

Energy consumption has increased dramatically over the past 30 years whether through petroleum, natural gas, coal, renewables, or nuclear. By 2050, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) predicts that primary energy consumption will grow somewhere between 16% and 57%.



Image Source: EIA

Higher energy is likely due to higher standards of living globally and other factors such as the AI buildout. As Microsoft ( MSFT ), Nvidia ( NVDA ), and others race for AI supremacy, high energy-consuming data centers must be built.

Nuclear is the Answer

The combination of growing energy needs (low in greenhouse gasses) is fueling and will continue to fuel global uranium consumption. Uranium can play a role in combating climate change primarily through its use in nuclear generation. Nuclear power plants produce electricity without emitting greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide. By generating electricity without relying on fossil fuels, nuclear energy helps reduce the energy sector’s carbon footprint. Additionally, nuclear power plants provide a reliable source of baseload power, complementing intermittent renewable energy sources like wind and solar.

Bottom Line

World governments want lower greenhouse gas emissions while energy consumption soars – a good recipe for uranium bulls.

