Uranium Energy Prices Public Offering Of 15.5 Mln Shares

(RTTNews) - Uranium Energy Corporation (UEC), a provider of uranium, said on Friday that it has priced a public offering of 15.500 million shares at $13.15 per share. The company has also granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2.325 million shares.

Uranium Energy intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to support the development of a new, state-of-the-art American uranium refining and conversion facility through its wholly owned subsidiary, United States Uranium Refining & Conversion Corporation.

The remaining proceeds are expected to be used for general corporate and working capital purposes. The offering is anticipated to be closed on October 6.

