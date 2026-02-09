Upwork Inc. Reports Decline In Q4 Income

(RTTNews) - Upwork Inc. (UPWK) reported earnings for fourth quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $15.63 million, or $0.12 per share. This compares with $147.16 million, or $1.03 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Upwork Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $49.96 million or $0.36 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.6% to $198.40 million from $191.48 million last year.

Upwork Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $15.63 Mln. vs. $147.16 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.12 vs. $1.03 last year. -Revenue: $198.40 Mln vs. $191.48 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 0.26 To $ 0.28 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 192 M To $ 197 M

Guidance for full year 2026 is Revenue: $835 million to $850 million Non-GAAP diluted EPS: $1.43 to $1.48

