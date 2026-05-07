Upwork Inc. Reports Decline In Q1 Profit

(RTTNews) - Upwork Inc. (UPWK) revealed earnings for first quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $31.46 million, or $0.24 per share. This compares with $37.73 million, or $0.27 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Upwork Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $47.31 million or $0.35 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.4% to $195.48 million from $192.71 million last year.

Upwork Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $31.46 Mln. vs. $37.73 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.24 vs. $0.27 last year. -Revenue: $195.48 Mln vs. $192.71 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 0.35 To $ 0.37 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 187 M To $ 193 M Full year EPS guidance: $ 1.50 To $ 1.55 Full year revenue guidance: $ 760 M To $ 790 M

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