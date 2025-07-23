Upwork Inc. Launches New AI-Driven Features to Enhance Hiring and Collaboration in Summer 2025 Release

Upwork announces new AI-driven features, enhancing hiring efficiency and collaboration through its Mindful AI, Uma.

Upwork Inc. has announced a range of new AI-driven features in its latest semi-annual release, Upwork Updates Summer 2025, aimed at enhancing the efficiency of its work marketplace. Key advancements include the evolution of Uma, Upwork's Mindful AI, which now assists in the hiring process by conducting instant interviews and providing clients with structured summaries of candidates' responses. This aims to streamline hiring by saving time and improving decision-making. Other highlights include AI-generated summaries and transcripts for video meetings, context-aware search capabilities, and enhanced premium membership plans that offer faster hiring and greater insights for both clients and freelancers. The updates reflect Upwork's commitment to integrating AI with human talent to drive productivity and transformation in the workplace.

Potential Positives

Upwork introduced a suite of AI-driven products and enhancements, including its Mindful AI, Uma, which significantly improves the hiring process by increasing successful matches for high-value projects by 8%.

The launch of instant interviews via Uma streamlines the hiring process for businesses, reducing the time spent on manual reviews and facilitating faster hiring decisions for freelancers.

Upwork is enhancing its premium membership plans, Business Plus and Freelancer Plus, providing powerful tools and insights that enable businesses and freelancers to work more efficiently and effectively.

The overall advancements position Upwork as a leader in integrating AI with human talent, potentially attracting more clients and freelancers to its platform and driving future growth.

Potential Negatives

The reliance on AI-driven products, such as Uma, may raise concerns about the quality of human judgment in hiring processes, potentially leading to mismatches between freelancers and clients if AI recommendations are inaccurate.

Enhancements to premium membership plans could create a perception of inequality in access to opportunities, potentially alienating freelancers who cannot afford these plans and limiting their ability to compete effectively in the marketplace.

The heavy focus on AI solutions may lead to skepticism among clients and freelancers about the long-term viability and dependence on technology, particularly if technical issues or AI limitations arise.

FAQ

What are the new features introduced in Upwork Updates Summer 2025?

Upwork introduced AI-driven features like Uma's instant interviews, AI-generated meeting summaries, and enhanced job posting experiences to improve hiring processes.

How does Uma enhance hiring on Upwork?

Uma conducts instant interviews and provides detailed summaries, helping clients make faster, better hiring decisions while assisting freelancers in finding work quickly.

What is the Business Plus membership on Upwork?

Business Plus offers features like direct contracts and AI-curated shortlists to assist clients in hiring talent faster and more efficiently.

How do Upwork's AI features improve freelance work opportunities?

AI tools provide freelancers with real-time proposal insights and customizable job alerts, enabling them to find and apply to suitable projects quickly.

Where can I find more information about Upwork Updates Summer 2025?

More information about Upwork Updates Summer 2025 can be found on the official Upwork website at www.upwork.com/updates/summer-2025.

$UPWK insiders have traded $UPWK stock on the open market 42 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 42 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UPWK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS LAYTON has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 500,000 shares for an estimated $8,746,450 .

. HAYDEN BROWN (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 260,351 shares for an estimated $4,078,569 .

. ELIZABETH A NELSON has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 135,000 shares for an estimated $2,364,091 .

. ERICA GESSERT (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 47,025 shares for an estimated $729,772 .

. DAVE BOTTOMS (GM, Marketplace) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 35,075 shares for an estimated $499,302 .

. OLIVIER MARIE (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 17,210 shares for an estimated $260,636 .

. LEELA SRINIVASAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,834 shares for an estimated $149,748.

$UPWK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 146 institutional investors add shares of $UPWK stock to their portfolio, and 129 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$UPWK Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $UPWK in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 05/16/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/06/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 04/07/2025

Citizens Capital Markets issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 03/10/2025

Roth MKM issued a "Buy" rating on 02/13/2025

$UPWK Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $UPWK recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $UPWK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $18.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Brad Erickson from RBC Capital set a target price of $18.0 on 06/02/2025

on 06/02/2025 Matthew Condon from JMP Securities set a target price of $20.0 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 Ronald Josey from Citigroup set a target price of $18.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Bernie McTernan from Needham set a target price of $19.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Brent Thill from Jefferies set a target price of $20.0 on 04/07/2025

on 04/07/2025 Nat Schindler from Scotiabank set a target price of $15.0 on 03/12/2025

on 03/12/2025 Andrew Boone from Citizens Capital Markets set a target price of $18.0 on 03/10/2025

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Upwork Inc.





(Nasdaq: UPWK), the world’s human and AI-powered work marketplace, today announced a suite of new AI-driven products and features as part of its semi-annual release,





Upwork Updates





. With companies increasingly turning to Upwork for AI solutions and AI-literate, expert talent on-demand, these latest innovations are designed to amplify human ingenuity—combining skilled talent and AI to create smarter, faster, and easier ways to work.







Hiring and Collaborating Confidently with Uma, Upwork’s Mindful AI







Upwork Updates Summer 2025 is led by major advancements to Uma, Upwork’s Mindful AI, which is evolving from a work companion to a more capable, always-on work agent. Uma is already delivering real results by powering a majority of new client job posts, increasing successful matches for high-value projects by 8%, while helping freelancers find more opportunities to earn. Now, Uma takes action on behalf of businesses and freelancers, eliminating tedious tasks to accelerate hiring, collaboration, and work outcomes.











Instant interviews







lead Uma’s new wave of capabilities. Clients can now equip Uma with their preferred interview questions. Uma conducts the interviews during the proposal process and delivers structured summaries of each freelancer’s responses while highlighting how they may align with the role and client needs. Instant interviews save businesses time by cutting down on manual reviews and screening calls, while delivering tailored insights that lead to faster, better hiring decisions. For freelancers, instant interviews mean finding work faster, interviewing when it works for them, and showcasing skills that cover letters can’t fully capture, like communication skills, language fluency, problem-solving, and domain expertise.





Other AI-powered release highlights include:













Upwork video meetings







, integrated right into the Upwork messaging platform, provide AI-generated summaries, transcripts, recordings and action items to businesses and freelancers after every virtual meeting, boosting productivity, clarity, and collaboration.



, integrated right into the Upwork messaging platform, provide AI-generated summaries, transcripts, recordings and action items to businesses and freelancers after every virtual meeting, boosting productivity, clarity, and collaboration.





Uma-powered search



, built on millions of relevant interactions across the Upwork platform, now offers context-aware suggestions based on a client’s active job posts and search history, helping them find the right information and talent faster.



, built on millions of relevant interactions across the Upwork platform, now offers context-aware suggestions based on a client’s active job posts and search history, helping them find the right information and talent faster.



A



reimagined job posting experience



instantly assesses the strength of a post and provides actionable tips to clients to improve their chance of finding the right hire.















“Work is being reshaped in real time as intelligent agents are becoming a more familiar and essential part of how work gets done,” said Dave Bottoms, general manager and SVP of product for the Upwork Marketplace. “With Uma, we’re unlocking a new era where agentic AI amplifies human brilliance to drive the next wave of opportunity, efficiency, and impact.”







Enhanced Premium Plans to Accelerate Matching and Hiring







Upwork is enhancing its premium membership plans—Business Plus and Freelancer Plus—to give both sides of the marketplace a powerful edge with faster hiring, smarter tools, and greater confidence in finding and executing work.













Business Plus







now includes direct contracts, letting businesses seamlessly invite, manage, and securely pay talent sourced beyond the Upwork platform alongside talent found on Upwork. Clients can hire faster with AI-curated shortlisting of top freelancers and proposals matched to their job.



now includes direct contracts, letting businesses seamlessly invite, manage, and securely pay talent sourced beyond the Upwork platform alongside talent found on Upwork. Clients can hire faster with AI-curated shortlisting of top freelancers and proposals matched to their job.









Freelancer Plus







replaces basic bid visibility with real-time proposal insights to give freelancers more information about job opportunities, helping them adjust their strategies, focus on the right clients, and find new projects. Freelancers can set up customizable job alerts to receive immediate notifications for opportunities that match their skills and interests, and be the first to apply.







“At Keiser, speed and efficiency matter—not just in the training equipment we build, but in how we operate as a business. Upwork Business Plus has become a valuable part of our workflow,” said Matt Klein, digital director at Keiser Corporation, a client on Upwork. “Business Plus has helped us work more efficiently and find the kind of talent that’s hard to reach through traditional channels.”





www.upwork.com/updates/summer-2025





.







About Upwork







Upwork is the world’s human and AI-powered work marketplace that connects businesses with highly skilled, AI-enabled independent talent from across the globe. From entrepreneurs to Fortune 100 enterprises, companies rely on Upwork’s trusted platform and its mindful AI companion, Uma, to find and hire expert talent, leverage AI-powered work solutions, and drive business transformation. With on-demand access to professionals spanning more than 10,000 skills across AI & machine learning, software development, sales & marketing, customer support, finance & accounting, and more, Upwork enables businesses of all sizes to scale, innovate, and build agile teams for the age of AI and beyond.





Upwork’s platform has facilitated more than $25 billion in economic opportunity for talent around the world. Learn more at





upwork.com





and follow us on





LinkedIn





,





Facebook





,





Instagram





,





TikTok





, and





X





.







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.