Upwork Approves New $300 Mln Share Repurchase Program

(RTTNews) - Upwork Inc. (UPWK), a provider of platforms and workforce solutions, on Wednesday announced that its board has approved a new $300 million share repurchase program.

The authorization follows the company's deployment of $136 million in 2025 to repurchase more than 9 million shares as part of its capital return strategy.

The authorization has no expiration date and does not obligate the company to repurchase any specific amount of shares, with timing and volume dependent on market and business conditions.

In the pre-market trading, Upwork is 5.48% higher at $13.46 on the Nasdaq.

