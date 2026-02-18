Markets
UPWK

Upwork Approves New $300 Mln Share Repurchase Program

February 18, 2026 — 08:08 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Upwork Inc. (UPWK), a provider of platforms and workforce solutions, on Wednesday announced that its board has approved a new $300 million share repurchase program.

The authorization follows the company's deployment of $136 million in 2025 to repurchase more than 9 million shares as part of its capital return strategy.

The authorization has no expiration date and does not obligate the company to repurchase any specific amount of shares, with timing and volume dependent on market and business conditions.

In the pre-market trading, Upwork is 5.48% higher at $13.46 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

UPWK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.