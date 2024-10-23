News & Insights

Upwork Announces Restructuring and Strong Q3 Revenue

October 23, 2024 — 09:47 am EDT

Upwork ( (UPWK) ) has shared an announcement.

Upwork has announced a major restructuring plan aimed at propelling its profitability, optimizing efficiency, and enhancing innovation. This strategic move involves a 21% reduction in workforce, projected to save $60 million annually. The company has reported a preliminary Q3 2024 revenue of $194 million, surpassing expectations, and continues to focus on margin expansion and strategic growth. Investors can look forward to further financial insights during the upcomingearnings callon November 6, 2024.

