UPWK Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Upwork Inc (Symbol: UPWK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $11.10, changing hands as low as $11.07 per share. Upwork Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UPWK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UPWK's low point in its 52 week range is $6.56 per share, with $15.875 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.18.

