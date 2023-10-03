UPWK Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Upwork Inc (Symbol: UPWK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $11.10, changing hands as low as $11.07 per share. Upwork Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UPWK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, UPWK's low point in its 52 week range is $6.56 per share, with $15.875 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.18.
Also see: CSGS Dividend Growth Rate
TNO Split History
EDV Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.