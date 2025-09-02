Upstream Bio Reports Positive Top-line Results From Phase 2 VIBRANT Study

(RTTNews) - Upstream Bio, Inc. (UPB) Tuesday announced positive top-line results from Phase 2 VIBRANT study evaluating verekitug in people with chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

The study met its primary goal showing statistically significant reduction in endoscopic nasal polyp score (NPS). The study also showed a meaningful reduction in nasal congestion score (NCS)

Further, Verekitug was generally well tolerated, demonstrating a favorable safety profile consistent with previous studies, with no serious adverse events observed.

