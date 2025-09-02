Markets
UPB

Upstream Bio Reports Positive Top-line Results From Phase 2 VIBRANT Study

September 02, 2025 — 07:00 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Upstream Bio, Inc. (UPB) Tuesday announced positive top-line results from Phase 2 VIBRANT study evaluating verekitug in people with chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

The study met its primary goal showing statistically significant reduction in endoscopic nasal polyp score (NPS). The study also showed a meaningful reduction in nasal congestion score (NCS)

Further, Verekitug was generally well tolerated, demonstrating a favorable safety profile consistent with previous studies, with no serious adverse events observed.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

UPB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.