Upstream Bio To Present Phase 2 VALIANT Trial Results In Severe Asthma, Today

(RTTNews) - Upstream Bio (UPB) will host a webcast today to present top-line results from its Phase 2 VALIANT trial evaluating Verekitug, a first-in-class antagonist of the thymic stromal lymphopoietin (TSLP) receptor, in patients with severe asthma.

The VALIANT trial is a global, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, dose-ranging, parallel group Phase 2 study designed to assess the efficacy and safety of Verekitug in patients with severe asthma. Participants were enrolled into extended dosing interval arms of 12 and 24 weeks. The company has designed this trial using endpoints that, pending interactions with regulatory authorities, could produce data to support submissions for product approval. Patient enrolment was completed in June 2025, positioning the company to advance Phase 3 development.

Upstream Bio has already reported positive Phase 2 results from the VIBRANT trial in chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP). In that study, Verekitug met its primary endpoint, showing a statistically significant reduction in endoscopic nasal polyp score compared to placebo, alongside improvements in nasal congestion and reduced need for surgery or systemic corticosteroids. The drug was well tolerated, with no serious adverse events observed.

Verekitug's unique mechanism of action- blocking TSLP receptor signaling-positions it as a differentiated therapy across multiple severe respiratory diseases, including asthma, CRSwNP and COPD. The company believes its extended dosing interval (every 12 weeks or longer) could offer meaningful advantages over current biologics, which typically require more frequent administration.

With cash reserves of $372.4 million, as of September 30,2025, Upstream Bio expects to fund operations through 2027, supporting its pipeline advancement.

UPB has traded between $5.14 and $33.68 over the past year. The stock closed yesterday's trading at $27.81, up 6.47% and rose in the overnight to $32.05, up 15.25%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.