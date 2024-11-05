Upstream Bio initiated with an Overweight at JPMorgan

JPMorgan initiated coverage of Upstream Bio (UPB) with an Overweight rating and $38 price target Upsteam’s lead asset is verekitug, a recombinant human IgG1 monoclonal antibody that binds the thymic stromal lymphopoietin receptor to treat severe asthma, chronic rhinosinusinitis with nasal polyps and COPD, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm sees verekitug as the sole driver for shares over the mid to long term as the clinical profile matures.
