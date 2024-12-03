News & Insights

Stocks

Upstart upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Redburn Atlantic

December 03, 2024 — 05:15 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Redburn Atlantic analyst Simon Clinch upgraded Upstart (UPST) to Buy from Neutral with a price target of $95, up from $37. The company has now delivered two quarters that have been ahead of expectations, with forward guidance an incremental positive, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm now sees a “clear positive inflection” in Upstart’s fundamentals, driven almost entirely by the company’s latest artificial intelligence innovations, which it feels still leaves upside potential from tailwinds related to falling U.S. interest rates. Investors can now look to the future and consider the significant market opportunity for Upstart’s business – “a powerful blend of AI and a scalable technology platform – that could drive the share price to over $250 over the next five years,” contends Redburn.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on UPST:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UPST

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.