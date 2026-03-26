Upstart Partners With Harborstone Credit Union for Personal Lending

Upstart Holdings, Inc. UPST has partnered with Harborstone Credit Union, enabling the credit union to offer personal lending. Harborstone started lending as a partner on the Upstart Referral Network in February 2026.

Qualified applicants for personal loans on Upstart.com who meet Harborstone’s credit policies receive customized offers through Upstart Referral Network. They smoothly transition to a Harborstone-branded experience to finish the online member application and closing process. In 2025, Harborstone also invested in whole personal loans originated through Upstart’s AI-powered marketplace.

Per Ed Walters, vice president of Lending Partnerships at Upstart, “Harborstone’s investment and launch of personal lending through Upstart reflects a forward-looking growth strategy — one that pairs balance sheet strength with a modern, AI-powered digital experience for borrowers.”

The company’s top lending partners originate a significant portion of loans on its marketplace. In 2025, its top three lending partners collectively originated 83% of the loans facilitated through its marketplace. Similarly, revenues from fees received from these lending partners accounted for 61% of its 20205 total revenues.

Upstart enables lending partners to originate credit through its proprietary, cloud-based AI lending marketplace. As the company’s technology advances and more partners adopt the platform, consumers gain better access to affordable, seamless credit. As of Dec. 31, 2025, Upstart had more than 100 lending partners participating on its marketplace.

In the past month, shares of this Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) company have lost 4.2% compared with the industry's decline of 4.6%.



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Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the Zacks-Financial Miscellaneous Services sector are Axos Financial AX and Orix Corp IX, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AX’s fiscal 2026 earnings per share (EPS) has moved 29 cents northward to $8.52 over the past two months.

The consensus estimate for IX’s fiscal 2026 EPS has moved 3 cents upward to $2.60 over the past two months.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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