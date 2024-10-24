Upstart launches T-Prime lending program

Upstart (UPST) announced the launch of its T-Prime lending program. This new initiative in the Upstart Referral Network enables banks and credit unions to reach America’s more affluent “super prime” borrowers. Fourteen lenders have already signed up for T-Prime. “Our goal at Upstart is to offer the best rates and best borrowing process to all Americans-regardless of their credit score,” said Dave Girouard, co-founder and CEO of Upstart. “We’ve historically focused our AI platform on underserved consumers. But with our expansion into T-Prime, we’re helping our bank and credit union partners leverage their competitive cost of funding to win the business of our nation’s more affluent borrowers.” T-Prime focuses on the almost half of Americans who have credit scores above 720, a demographic which money center banks and fintechs commonly serve. By leveraging Upstart’s AI platform, lenders of all sizes can make best-in-class offers that pair competitive rates with instant and automated approvals. In 2024, approximately 90 percent of Upstart-powered loans were approved with zero documents to upload and zero time to wait.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on UPST:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.