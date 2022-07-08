Markets
UPST

Upstart Holdings Slashes Q2 Outlook; Stock Down 18%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - While announcing preliminary unaudited financial results for the second quarter on Friday, AI lending marketplace Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) slashed its expectations for the second quarter.

For the second quarter, the company said it now projects a net loss in a range of $31 million to $27 million on revenues of about $228 million.

Previously, the company expected a net loss in the range of $4 million to $0 million on revenues between $295 million and $305 million.

The company said inflation and recession fears have driven interest rates up and put banks and capital markets on cautious footing.

"Our revenue was negatively impacted by two factors approximately equally. First, our marketplace is funding constrained, largely driven by concerns about the macroeconomy among lenders and capital market participants. Second, in Q2, we took action to convert loans on our balance sheet into cash, which, given the quickly increasing rate environment, negatively impacted our revenue," added Dave Girouard, co-founder and CEO of Upstart.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

UPST

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular